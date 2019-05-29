NFL notebook: Raiders sign G Incognito

Guard Richie Incognito signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.

May 28, 2019; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during organized team activities at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ve signed him to a one-year ‘prove it’ deal and that means both on and off the field,” Raiders general Mike Mayock told reporters.

Incognito, who turns 36 in July, last played for the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 season. He announced his retirement in April 2018, citing health reasons, but apparently has improved enough to play.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Incognito started 150 career games with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins and Bills. He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 after being accused of bullying teammate Jonathan Martin, and he sat out the 2014 season.

—Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. ended his dispute with the Denver Broncos by agreeing to a new one-year contract.

The deal will allow Harris to still be a free agent following the season. He had been seeking to be paid in the neighborhood of $15 million annually on a multi-year deal.

Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make $7.9 million in base salary in 2019 as the final season of a five-year, $42.5 million deal. KUSA-TV reported that he will instead have a base salary of $12.05 million.

Harris, who turns 30 next month, has 19 interceptions and 80 passes defensed in 123 games (105 starts) over eight seasons with the Broncos. He intercepted three passes in 2018, returning one for a touchdown, but his season was limited to 12 games due to a broken right lower leg in early December.

—Veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will return to Baltimore on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Ravens.

Ngata, 35, was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first team All-Pro during his nine-year tenure with the Ravens (2006-14) before spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions and last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of Ngata’s 519 career tackles and 32.5 sacks, he recorded 449 tackles and 25.5 sacks with the Ravens. He played in 135 regular season and 16 postseason games with Baltimore, including a 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

—One month after suffering a gunshot wound on the day he was drafted, New York Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine took part in team drills for the first time.

Ballentine, a sixth-round pick of the Giants out of Washburn University, participated in 11-on-11 drills while working with the third-team defense. He was involved in individual drills during last week’s organized team activities.

Ballentine was shot in the backside on April 28 outside of an off-campus party in Topeka, Kan., that claimed the life of Washburn teammate Dwane Simmons.

—Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles was dismissed from organized team activities due to personal reasons.

Head coach Doug Marrone said the team has no timetable for his return: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family,” he said.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars following back-to-back trips to the playoffs with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a Super Bowl MVP performance in February 2018.

—Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will return to a natural playing surface.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Officials said the field, currently a mix of synthetic and natural grass, would be converted to grass during a lull in the venue’s hectic soccer schedule.

The NFL scrapped plans for a regular-season game in Mexico City in November 2018, moving the Rams-Chiefs game to Los Angeles because of an unsafe playing field. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 18 at Azteca Stadium.

—Field Level Media