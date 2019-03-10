Reports: Raiders trading G Osemele to Jets

Jan 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates his first quarter touchdown with guard Kelechi Osemele (70) against Houston Texans safety Quintin Demps (27) in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders have an agreement in place to trade former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the Raiders will receive a fifth-round pick while sending a sixth-rounder to the Jets. The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Osemele, 29, has two years remaining on his contract, with unguaranteed figures of $10.2 million in 2019 and $11.7 million in 2020. The Raiders will save the full $10.2 million from their cap this year.

Osemele missed five games due to injury in 2018 and allowed four sacks, his highest figure since his rookie season of 2012, in 11 games. That came after back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 and 2017 and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016, when he didn’t allow a sack.

A former second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Osemele started 51 games over four years in Baltimore before joining the Raiders on a record-setting contract as a free agent in March of 2016.

—Field Level Media