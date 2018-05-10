Raiders' Penn won't face charges in domestic violence case

Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn will not face charges after being a suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Nov 27, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates with tackle Donald Penn (72) his touchdown scored against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“We did a review and ultimately decided there was insufficient evidence to result in a conviction,” spokesperson Frank Mateljan told ESPN.com.

An LAPD spokesperson said police responded to a report of domestic violence at a home in Encino at approximately 9 p.m. PT on April 29, according to multiple reports at the time. Police said Penn, 35, was not home when they arrived, and he was not arrested or charged with a crime.

According to TMZ, a police source said that at one point during the alleged incident, Penn slapped his wife’s butt. His wife, Dominique, then took exception and “a vocal argument ensued.”

TMZ further reported that from there, Penn allegedly poured a drink on his wife’s head and grabbed her by the wrist.

The next day, TMZ reported that the couple issued this statement through their representative, Denise White: “There was a verbal disagreement, there was NO physical altercation. The two are in the middle of a divorce and it is a hard time for both parties.”

Penn is one of the most durable linemen in the NFL, having started 170 consecutive games before a foot injury in Week 15 cut his 2017 season short.

The Raiders signed Penn to a reported two-year, $21 million contract extension before last season that runs through the 2019 season.

Oakland selected offensive tackles Kolton Miller of UCLA and Brandon Parker of North Carolina A&T in the first and third rounds, respectively, in last month’s NFL draft.

—Field Level Medias