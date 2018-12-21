Report: Raiders in talks to play at AT&T Park in 2019

FILE PHOTO: Dec 9, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) after a Raiders touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

With Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos likely the Oakland Raiders’ final game played at Oakland Coliseum, the Raiders’ home for next season is still up in the air before the franchise moves to Las Vegas in 2020.

Currently entangled in a lawsuit filed by the city of Oakland, which would seem to remove the option of one more season at the Coliseum, the Raiders are reportedly in discussions with the San Francisco Giants about possible playing the 2019 home slate of games at AT&T Park.

According to a report Friday by NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai, a team source termed the chances of the Raiders playing in the baseball-only stadium a “distinct possibility.”

The Raiders’ home in 2019 remains unclear as they await moving into their new stadium in Las Vegas in 2020, which is still under construction but not close to being ready for play next season.

Even if the Raiders and MLB’s Giants came to an agreement to share AT&T Park next season, Raiders owner Mark Davis would still need the league and neighboring 49ers to approve the temporary move. The Niners play in Santa Clara, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the team can block any other team playing home games in what is considered the 49ers’ home market in San Francisco.

The city of Oakland’s federal lawsuit, announced earlier this month, alleges antitrust violations and breach of contract, and names the Raiders, the NFL and every other team in the league.

While the city does not demand that the Raiders be forced to remain in Oakland, the seven-count filing in district court does seek restitution in the form of lost revenue, remaining debt on renovations to the Oakland Coliseum, court costs and fees, plus punitive damages.

—Field Level Media