Report: Raiders preparing for possible temporary move

The Oakland Raiders are looking for a place to play some or all of their home games in the 2019 season should they not be able to come to an agreement with officials in Oakland on a lease extension, Jason La Canfora of CBS reported Sunday.

Sep 10, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; A general view of Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before a game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The team’s lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum expires after the 2018 season, and their new stadium in Las Vegas is not due to open until August 2020. The Raiders have met with Oakland officials numerous times over the past several months, most recently on Friday, and the two sides have yet to reach an agreement. La Canfora said that with the NF city threatening to sue to keep the Raiders from moving to Nevada, the team might choose to leave before 2020.

With that in mind, the Raiders have made some overtures to officials in San Diego, according to the CBS report. The two Los Angeles teams — the Rams and Chargers — consider that to the be their market, however, and likely would balk at even a temporary relocation.

Playing at the San Francisco 49ers’ stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., also is a possibility for a short-term solution, especially given the proximity to Oakland, but it is believed the 49ers would not favor sharing Levi’s Stadium. The Raiders reportedly also have looked at the 47-year-old Sam Boyd Stadium, the home of the UNLV football team, which seats about 40,000.

When the Raiders’ move to Vegas is permanent, they will play in a $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.

—Field Level Media