The Oakland Raiders released wide receiver Seth Roberts, according to multiple reports.

The move comes a day after the Raiders signed WR Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.

Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season. He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns last season for Oakland.

Roberts has 158 receptions and 13 touchdowns for his career, all with the Raiders.

