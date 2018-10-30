Raiders CB Rodgers-Cromartie retires immediately

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 14, 2018 Seattle Seahawks' Rashaad Penny in action with Oakland Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced Tuesday that he is retiring immediately.

He posted his retirement message on Instagram. It read, in part: “Today i retire, today my nfl journey ends, and i thank god for keep me all these years. A kid with one kid and no college offers lasted 11 years in the NFL.”

A product of Tennessee State, he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 16 overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft and played his first three seasons with the team. He also played four seasons with the New York Giants and had stops in Denver and Philadelphia. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, he signed with Oakland in August.

He was a backup with the Raiders and appeared in seven games. He did not play a defensive snap Sunday in the Raiders’ loss to Indianapolis.

Rodgers-Cromartie, 32, had 30 career interceptions and 449 tackles. He scored seven defensive touchdowns — six on interceptions and one on a fumble.

