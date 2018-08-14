Former Raiders CB Smith released from prison early

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was released from prison in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, five months into a one-year sentence for felony assault.

Dec 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) runs an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Smith, 31, was sentenced to a year in jail and five years of probation after he pled guilty on March 13 to a felony assault charge stemming from a July 2017 incident in Pasadena, Calif. An aggravated battery charge was dismissed.

Prosecutors said Smith beat and repeatedly stomped on the head of his sister’s then-boyfriend during an altercation, causing five facial fractures and requiring reconstructive surgery and the insertion of a metal plate and screws.

Smith, who was released by the Raiders one day before he pleaded guilty, tweeted about his release Tuesday morning, writing, “Finally FREE!!!!!!! So much to say but I’m headed to the gym. I’ll catch up wit y’all later”

TMZ reported earlier this month that Smith would be released early as the result of good behavior and overcrowding at the prison.

Smith joined the Raiders on a four-year, $38 million deal in March of 2016, but his two-year tenure in Oakland was up and down. He was benched in his first game before regaining the starting job, and he also was demoted at times last season, finishing with seven starts in 14 games.

In nine NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders, Smith has 14 interceptions (one returned for a TD) and 96 passes defensed in 137 games (122 starts).

—Field Level Media