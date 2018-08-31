Report: Raiders cornerback Worley facing four-game suspension

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley is facing a four-game suspension without pay because of his offseason arrest, ESPN reported on Friday.

Worley was arrested on April 15 when he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The arrest occurred a little more than a month after he was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia reacted by releasing Worley.

On June 18, Worley pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges — driving under the influence, carrying firearms in public and resisting arrest — and was sentenced to three days in jail. He received credit for time served.

Police reportedly found Worley passed out inside a vehicle blocking an intersection in Philadelphia, and officers ultimately used a stun gun on him. Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the team is waiting on the process to play out with the third-year pro.

“We’re going to support Worley,” Gruden said after Thursday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. “Worley is going to be a good player for a long time. We’ll see what happens with the league’s official notice if there is one.”

Oakland signed Worley a little more than a week after the arrest.

Worley, 23, had two interceptions last season and has three in his two-year career. He started 25 games in his two seasons with the Panthers, who took him in the third round of the 2016 draft. He played collegiately at West Virginia.

The Eagles sent receiver Torrey Smith to Carolina in the trade for Worley.

