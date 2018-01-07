Gruden returns as Raiders' head coach

(Reuters) - Jon Gruden will return as the Oakland Raiders’ head coach, bringing the longtime broadcaster out of the booth and back onto the sidelines.

The announcement was made about an hour after Gruden had finished working as an analyst at the NFL wild-card game between Tennessee and Kansas City on Saturday.

He will be introduced by the Raiders at a media conference on Tuesday and replaces Jack Del Rio, who was sacked on Dec. 31. [nL4N1OV07D]

The Mercury News said the 54-year-old Gruden had signed the richest coaching contract in the NFL, with the agreement worth $100 million over 10 years.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and capturing Super Bowl XXXVII. He has a career coaching record of 95-81.