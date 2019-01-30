Report: NFL to consider challenge of judgment calls

FILE PHOTO: Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended or New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is reviewing options to allow coaches to challenge judgment calls by officials, but their teams would be negatively impacted if a review shows officials got the call right, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning.

Schefter said that if a challenge is wrong, the team could be penalized or time could be run off the clock. He said that by adding such a disincentive, coaches will reserve the option for the most obvious of cases.

A similar rule would have allowed New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to challenge the non-call on a crucial third-down play late in the NFL championship game; the NFL has acknowledged that officials should have called a penalty for pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact. The Saints had to settle for a field goal instead of continuing their drive for a potential touchdown, giving the Los Angeles Rams a chance to tie the game and go on to win it in overtime.

A league source told Schefter that the NFL’s competition committee likely will pass a rule on judgment calls this offseason and this particular idea has some support.

