Football OTAs notebook: Mack, Dunlap among those absent

Defensive end Khalil Mack was absent for the beginning of the Oakland Raiders’ organized team activities on Tuesday, which was expected as he and the team work toward a contract extension for the 2016 defensive player of the year.

Mack, 27, is expected to be seeking a market-resetting extension that makes him one of the league’s highest paid defensive players. The Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney and the Rams’ Aaron Donald — who went first and 13th, respectively, in the 2014 draft, in which Mack went fifth — are also due for monster extensions, with all three eyeing the six-year, $114 million deal of the Broncos’ Von Miller that currently sets the bar among defenders.

General manager Reggie McKenzie told reporters before the draft that talks between the sides are “positive,” adding, “This is going to be a big contract and all sides are trying to make everything work.”

Mack cannot be fined for his absence until the team’s mandatory minicamp from June 12-14. Voluntary OTAs are also scheduled for May 27-29 and June 4-7.

—Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was absent for the start of the team’s OTAs, as he continues to work out on his own in Florida.

Dunlap, 29, is reportedly seeking an extension as he enters the final year of his contract, a four-year, $39.4 million pact that will pay him $7 million in 2018. The deal includes a $300,000 offseason workout bonus, but Dunlap was absent for the team’s conditioning program and does not appear any closer to showing for OTAs.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports head coach Marvin Lewis expected Dunlap to be present, but his absence hasn’t affected his standing with the team with regard to a potential extension. Cincinnati also has voluntary OTAs on May 29-June 1 and June 4-7, with the team’s mandatory minicamp set for June 12-14.

—New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman participated on a limited basis at the team’s OTAs, taking part in individual drills and fielding punts but sitting out team drills.

The team’s first practice on Monday was closed to the media, but Edelman posted on Instagram afterward, “Great to be back out there with the guys. One day at a time.” On Tuesday, his 32nd birthday, the wideout was seen running routes and catching passes without a knee brace on.

Edelman tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a preseason game in late August last year. He is about seven months removed from surgery, which, due to swelling, came nearly a month after the initial injury.

