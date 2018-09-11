NFL notebook: 'No decision' on Rodgers' Week 2 availability

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday “no decision has been made” about whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be able to play Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sept 9, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers argues a call in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory credit: William Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

“We’re still collecting all the information on his specific situation,” McCarthy told reporters. “I know Aaron wants to play and is always driven to play, but that’s all I have for right now.”

Rodgers said in his postgame interview Sunday night on NBC that he would play against the Vikings, against whom he broke his collarbone last year.

Rodgers was carted to the locker room in the second quarter of the Packers’ Sunday night opener against the Chicago Bears with a left knee injury, but he returned after halftime to lead a 20-point comeback victory, despite putting little weight on his left leg. He closed the game with four consecutive scoring drives, completing the largest fourth-quarter comeback (17 points) in franchise history.

—The Tennessee Titans placed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve following an ankle injury sustained Sunday in a season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Walker’s right ankle was fractured and dislocated when a defender rolled up his leg while making a tackle late in the fourth quarter. Walker, 34, was carted off the field, ending his 13th NFL season after tallying four catches for 52 yards.

Walker was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons, and he has missed just eight total games in the past 11 years. He set career highs in 2015 with 94 receptions for 1,088 yards.

—After a season opener in which both of the Bills’ quarterbacks struggled, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott was not ready to name a Week 2 starter.

Nathan Peterman was benched during the Bills’ 47-3 road loss to Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and rookie replacement Josh Allen wasn’t much better. The Bills play host to the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

“Still going to evaluate where we are, dotting the i’s, crossing the t’s,” McDermott said. “Take one step at a time. When you look at the tape, I’ve been through it a couple times already, we all have to do our job better. You can go around the team, in all three phases we didn’t play well enough to win the football game.”

—Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is dealing with a right hamstring injury and his status for the AFC Championship Game rematch with the New England Patriots on Sunday likely will be determined late in the week.

Fournette sustained the injury during the Jaguars’ season-opening win against the New York Giants.

“I talked to (the doctors) and they said it was a minor hamstring injury,” Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said. “We have a lot of time and we will see where it is. If he is ready to go, we will ease him back in there. We will see how he feels. I think a lot of it depends on that.”

—Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he would not have an update on the condition of tight end Greg Olsen, who left the Sunday opener with a foot injury.

Rivera said the timing of his media session made it impossible to discuss injuries with the Panthers’ medical staff on Monday morning, but he said the Panthers are prepared to execute without Olsen if he is out any length of time.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly appears to have escaped a scare with his lower leg. Kuechly left the game in the second half but was able to walk around after a brief chat with trainers.

—Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin sustained a Grade 2 partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee on Sunday, according to an ESPN report.

The timetable for Baldwin to return remains unclear. He got rolled up on against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter and limped off the field after getting treated by trainers. He returned briefly before the Seahawks deemed him out just after halftime. He did not catch his only target in the game.

Baldwin, who turns 30 later this month, missed all of the preseason with soreness in his left knee, telling reporters in late August he was “about 80 to 85 percent” and would probably deal with the issue for the rest of the season.

—Patriots running back Jeremy Hill’s first season with the team is over after one game, as New England placed him on injured reserve.

Hill left the Sunday game with a knee injury, and multiple reports indicate he sustained a torn ACL in his right knee while in pursuit on a change of possession against the Houston Texans. Patriots fullback James Develin delivered an inadvertent shot to Hill’s knee as both pursued the ball after a turnover.

Sep 9, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker (82) is carted off the field after being injured during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

New England’s depth at running back would be suspect entering Week 2 against the Jaguars unless rookie Sony Michel can return. Michel was inactive Sunday due to a knee issue.

—The Patriots worked out former Cleveland Browns wideout Corey Coleman, according to an NFL Network report.

Coleman was also scheduled to visit the Eagles on Tuesday, per NFL Network.

Coleman was the 15th overall pick in 2016, but he was dealt to the Bills in August for a seventh-round pick and failed to make Buffalo’s roster. The Patriots released wideouts Chad Hansen and Riley McCarron on Monday, leaving them with just three true wideouts on the roster with Julian Edelman suspended.

—The Bills released defensive tackle Adolphus Washington and signed former Browns defensive end Nate Orchard.

Washington, 23, was a third-round pick in 2016 and started 21 games over his first two seasons, but he lost his starting job this offseason with the arrival of Star Lotulelei via free agency and Harrison Phillips via the draft.

Orchard, 25, was a second-round pick in 2015 and was featured in detail on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this August before being released by the Browns during final cuts. He has 5.0 sacks in 34 career games (13 starts), including 2.0 sacks last year.

—Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson could miss several weeks after being diagnosed with a concussion Sunday in his first game back from a head injury.

Coach Bill O’Brien said Monday that Johnson would likely miss significant time with a second concussion in less than four weeks. NFL Network reported Johnson’s absence will likely be at least four weeks and perhaps six, making him a candidate to go on injured reserve and be recalled later this season.

Johnson had cleared concussion protocol in time to play at Foxborough, Mass., in the season-opening loss to the Patriots.

—San Francisco 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin is day-to-day with a bruised thigh, and guards Mike Person (strained foot) and Joshua Garnett (dislocated toe) are week-to-week, Kyle Shanahan said.

Goodwin missed much of the Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings with what was called a quad issue, finishing without a catch on one target in 17 snaps. He appears to have a good chance of playing in Week 2.

Person went down after 20 snaps and was replaced by Garnett, who played 14. Garry Gilliam came in at right tackle and Mike McGlinchey kicked inside to guard with both players out.

—Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain against the Browns, according to an ESPN report.

It’s the mildest level of hamstring strains, but Haden’s status for Week 2 against the Chiefs is uncertain as the Steelers won’t rush him, per ESPN.

Haden, 29, played 58 of 89 snaps (65 percent) against his former team in the Steelers’ draw with Cleveland. He has missed 19 games due to injury over the past three seasons, including five last year.

—Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah might miss some time with an ankle injury sustained Sunday, coach Hue Jackson told reporters.

Jackson said he believes Ogbah avoided a high ankle sprain, but it’s unclear how long the 24-year-old will be out. Free agent signee Chris Smith is next in line for snaps opposite Myles Garrett.

A 2016 second-round pick, Ogbah missed six games last season with a broken foot. He played 27 snaps against the Steelers before leaving, assisting on one tackle.

—Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon is expected to “miss some time” with a knee injury sustained Sunday, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Dixon, who missed all of 2017 with a torn meniscus, led the Ravens in carries (13) and rushing yards (44) while finding the end zone once in the Ravens’ 47-3 drubbing of the Bills, but he limped off in the final minutes.

A 2016 fourth-round pick, Dixon also missed four games as a rookie due to injury.

Sep 9, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) stands on the sidelines on crutches during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

—Defensive end Steven Means signed with the Atlanta Falcons to fill the roster spot created when safety Keanu Neal was placed on injured reserve.

The Falcons also signed linebacker Corey Nelson — as Deion Jones is dealing with a foot injury — and safety Keith Tandy. Atlanta released cornerback Deante Burton and long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to make room.

Neal sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the Sept. 6 season opener at Philadelphia. Means and Nelson were among the final players cut by the Eagles.

—Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Joe Barksdale was still being evaluated after leaving the Sunday game due to a right knee injury.

Coach Anthony Lynn declined to provide further updates on Barksdale on Monday but did say that swing tackle Sam Tevi “is our starter, as of right now.”

Barksdale played 15 snaps against the Chiefs before leaving. He was announced as questionable to return but never did. Tevi, a 2017 sixth-round pick, started one game as a rookie.

—The Dolphins re-signed center Travis Swanson for the second time in a week, according to an NFL Network report.

Swanson was signed last Monday — after he was among the Jets’ final cuts — before being released a day later. Per NFL Network, the Dolphins will release tight end Gavin Escobar to make room for Swanson on the roster.

Escobar was signed last week after the team placed tight end MarQueis Gray on injured reserve because of a torn Achilles.

—The Dallas Cowboys signed guard Xavier Su’a-Filo, who worked out for the team last week, according to Su’a-Filo’s agent.

Su’a-Filo started 40 games over the past three seasons for the Texans, but he signed a one-year deal with Tennessee in free agency and didn’t make the team out of training camp.

The Cowboys need depth on the interior with center Travis Frederick out while battling Guillain-Barre syndrome. Parker Ehinger, who was acquired in late August from the Kansas City Chiefs, was placed on injured reserve last week.

—Washington Redskins wideouts Trey Quinn and Cam Sims each sustained high ankle sprains Sunday, coach Jay Gruden said.

Gruden said it’s unclear if either player will need surgery, but it appears both will be out for a significant stretch.

Quinn, the final pick of the 2018 draft, and Sims, an undrafted rookie, make up a third of Washington’s depth chart at the position and are key pieces on special teams. Quinn had two punt returns for 12 yards on Sunday and also played eight offensive snaps, going without a target.

—The Broncos released wideout Isaiah McKenzie and, per ESPN, are expected to re-sign veteran safety Shamarko Thomas.

Both players were among the team’s final cuts at the end of the preseason, but McKenzie was re-signed to the roster after Su’a Cravens was placed on injured reserve. McKenzie was inactive on Sunday, however, as Adam Jones has assumed the Broncos’ punt-return job, and Tim Patrick is locked in as the team’s fifth wide receiver. Thomas is expected to help on special teams while Cravens is on IR.

The team also released wideout River Cracraft from the practice squad and reinstated suspended wideout Carlos Henderson to take Cracraft’s place. Henderson, a 2017 third-round pick, missed all of camp after not reporting due to a personal issue, but he returned to the team in late August.

—Former Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller joined the Philadelphia Eagles as one of three wide receivers signed to the practice squad. Tight end Billy Brown was released from the practice squad.

Miller, a third-round pick in 2016, was converted from quarterback at Ohio State to slot receiver with Houston. The 25-year-old had nine starts in 21 career games with the Texans and caught 34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles are also hosting former Baltimore first-round pick Breshad Perriman, according to multiple reports. Perriman battled injuries and was released by the Ravens, who selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

—Field Level Media