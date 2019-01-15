Parry to referee Super Bowl LIII

FILE PHOTO - Dec 6, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; View as referee John Parry tosses the coin before the game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

John Parry will be the referee for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, the NFL announced Tuesday.

It will be Parry’s second Super Bowl as referee and third as an official. He refereed Super Bowl XLVI, the New York Giants’ second victory over the New England Patriots, and was the side judge in Super Bowl XLI, when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears.

Parry’s crew for the game on Feb. 3 comprises umpire Fred Bryan, down judge Edgar Camp, line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge Steve Zimmer, side judge Eugene Hall and back judge Terrence Miles.

Bryan, Camp and Hall will be working their first Super Bowls, while Bergman, Zimmer and Miles have each worked one before.

Parry officiated the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round, in which eight penalties for 67 yards were called. One call in that game made by Parry drew attention — he ruled a sack with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott “in the grasp” when Prescott’s teammate, not an opponent, was holding him in the pocket.

Parry’s regular-season crew — which was made up of different officials — called 13 penalties for 112.7 yards per game this year.

—Field Level Media