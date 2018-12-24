Pats thank 'St. Nick' Foles for playoff positioning help

Dec 23, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) reacts after throwing touchdown pass to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) (not pictured) during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After clinching their 10th straight AFC East title and climbing to the No. 2 playoff seed, the New England Patriots expressed their gratitude to the quarterback who helped make it possible.

No, not Tom Brady, although he obviously did his part with Sunday’s 24-12 victory against Buffalo.

It was Philadelphia’s Nick Foles who earned their thanks — the same man whose MVP performance 322 days earlier led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

“We never thought we’d say this in 2018, but ... Thanks Nick Foles! #StNick,” the Patriots tweeted after Philadelphia’s 32-30 victory against the Houston Texans improved New England’s playoff positioning.

The Patriots (10-5) and Texans (10-5) are tied, but New England can clinch a first-round bye with a win Sunday against the New York Jets based on its 27-20 victory against Houston in Week 1.

“Fly Eagles fly,” New England receiver Julian Edelman said after Foles set a Philadelphia record with 471 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Texans.

“Nick Foles does it again,” Patriots safety Duron Harmon said. “This is probably the only time I’ll cheer for Nick Foles in my life.”

