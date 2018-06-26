Report: Michael Bennett arraignment delayed until Aug. 7

Michael Bennett will not be arraigned on a felony abuse charge stemming from an alleged incident at Super Bowl LI until at least August 7, Bennett’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told NFL Network on Tuesday.

Dec 31, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) and teammates sit on the bench during the national anthem before kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After a third delay, Hardin said the case remains in the discovery process. Hardin is trying to obtain video footage that might show Bennett entering the field.

Bennett will plead not guilty if asked to enter a plea, Hardin said.

According to the Harris County district attorney’s statement, Bennett injured a 66-year-old paraplegic woman while trying to push his way on to the field from the stands on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston. Bennett was at the game as a spectator watching his brother, Martellus, play for the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bennett, 32, is charged with intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older. The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Bennett was told by stadium security personnel that he had to use a different entrance to gain access to the field. But he ignored security members and shoved his way on to the field and injured the disabled woman, the DA alleged, who was in a wheelchair and was a member of security.

Hardin said the case could still be dismissed before the start of the regular season. If the case moves forward, the timing of the trial is unlikely to impact Bennett during the regular season.

Bennett was acquired by the Philadelphia Eagles from the Seattle Seahawks via trade this offseason.

—Field Level Media