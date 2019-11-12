Eagles make Brooks NFL's top-paid guard

Oct 6, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly gave Brandon Brooks a four-year, $56.2 million extension Monday that makes him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the deal, which includes $30 million in guaranteed money for the 30-year-old right guard.

Brooks, a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past two seasons, is in the fourth season of a five-year, $40 million free-agent contract he signed in March 2016.

Brooks has not missed a game since December 2016, starting 55 of the Eagles’ 57 games since joining the team from the Houston Texans.

He appeared in 50 games (44 starts) for the Texans, who picked him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Miami (Ohio).

—Field Level Media