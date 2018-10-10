Bills' McDermott on McCoy rumors: 'Get calls all the time'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not diffuse reports of trade interest from the Philadelphia Eagles in Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 7, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks on the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re just looking forward to the Houston Texans,” McDermott said Wednesday, a day after News 4 in Buffalo reported the Eagles had interest in trading for the six-time Pro Bowler. “LeSean is one of our better players.

“We get calls all the time. Incoming calls happen all the time. [General manager] Brandon and I talk a lot. I won’t get into any more detail than that.”

McCoy played the first six seasons of his career with the Eagles and is the leading rusher in franchise history.

The Eagles placed starting running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve on Monday due to a torn ACL, and backup Corey Clement has been limited for two weeks by a quadriceps injury, though he is expected to return this week. Veteran third-down back Darren Sproles is still battling a hamstring injury and hasn’t played since Week 1.

McCoy, 30, has two years remaining on his existing contract, a five-year, $40 million deal agreed to with the Bills after being traded from Philadelphia. He was traded to the Bills during the Chip Kelly roster overhaul.

McCoy has only 45 carries for 170 yards in four games this season while dealing with fractured rib cartilage. He has 10,262 career rushing yards.

—Field Level Media