Report: Veteran Eagles TE Celek to announce retirement

Longtime tight end Brent Celek has told the Philadelphia Eagles that he is retiring, and he will issue a farewell statement Friday morning, according to a report from NFL.com.

Jan 29, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles player Brent Celek is interviewed during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center.

The Eagles released Celek, 33, in March. He spent 11 seasons with the team from 2007 through 2017, hauling in 398 passes for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns during that time. He missed only one game in his career and won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles last season.

Celek said he decided to retire despite the fact that other teams reached out to him about his availability for this season.

“In the end, I just couldn’t fathom putting on another uniform,” said Celek, the Eagles’ fifth-round pick in 2007 out of Cincinnati. “I had a perfect ending, and it was time.”

Celek will publish his farewell statement on the Eagles’ website, according to NFL.com.

