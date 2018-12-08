Eagles LB apologizes for saying Cowboys 'choke'

Oct 11, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) runs back a first quarter interception against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill issued a partial apology Friday for saying earlier in the week that the Dallas Cowboys “always choke.”

Grugier-Hill said he was sorry for the distraction he caused to his team, as Eagles coach Doug Pederson decried the original remarks.

The Eagles (6-6) visit the Cowboys (7-5) on Sunday in a key NFC East clash.

Grugier-Hill said Friday, “It’s a rivalry game. I didn’t think too much about it. Obviously, I didn’t mean to disrespect this organization or Doug Pederson. I’ve just got a lot of confidence in our guys, confidence in myself, going into this game and we’re ready to play.”

On Wednesday, Grugier-Hill had told NBC Sports Philadelphia, “I mean, you look at Dallas’ history, they always choke, so we’ll go down there and make them choke.”

Pederson said Friday that he spoke with Grugier-Hill about the provocative quote.

The coach added, “It’s unfortunate that the comments were made. I talk to the team a lot about how we don’t need to post anything that can be used on (an opponent’s) website or bulletin board. It’s unfortunate that happened. We still have to go play. They have to play. It’s going to be a good football game.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott responded to Grugier-Hill’s “choke” comment: “Coach (Jason) Garrett has a great saying, and I don’t know where he got it from, but, ‘Winners worry about winning and losers worry about winners.’ We’re focused on ourselves in this locker room, about what we need to do to get better in each and every phase of this game to be ready for this week. We’re not worried about he say, she say.”

—Field Level Media