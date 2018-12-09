Eagles attempting to catch first-place Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will be attempting to pull into a tie for first place in the NFC East with a win at Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Dec 3, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry (47) celebrates his interception against the Washington Redskins during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After their 28-13 victory over Washington on Monday night, the Eagles pulled into a two-way tie for second place with the Redskins at 6-6 and just one game behind the Cowboys at 7-5.

The Eagles hadn’t won two straight games since last year’s postseason which culminated with the franchise’s first career Super Bowl title.

“I think this group, first of all, is a resilient group, as you know,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “I’ve said that a lot. This group doesn’t let a lot bother them. I think what you’ve seen now these last couple weeks, we’ve started getting some guys back healthy a little bit. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting close.”

Philadelphia received a huge boost with the return of running back Darren Sproles, who had missed the previous 10 games with a hamstring injury. Sproles scored on a 14-yard touchdown run and sparked the team.

“It just felt so good, man, just to get in there,” Sproles said. “To have a knee (injury) last year, then have a hamstring this year, it just felt great. It felt great to get in there.”

Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back) is questionable but left tackle Jason Peters (biceps) will to play against the Cowboys. Cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) — who was placed on injured reserve Saturday — and linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) are out.

The Cowboys pulled off a stunning 13-10 victory over New Orleans in their last game, ending the Saints’ 10-game winning streak. The Cowboys will be in search of their fifth straight win after beginning the season 3-5.

“You’ve got to understand, there’s no more room for error for us,” Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones told ESPN.com. .”.. This is the time you got to win. You can’t look back. You can’t go back.”

The Cowboys’ defense was stingy and the offense was efficient enough to produce another win against the Saints. Running back Ezekiel Elliott compiled 136 total yards — 23 carries for 76 yards and six receptions for 60 yards. He also scored on a 16-yard screen pass.

“I think they understand where we are,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told reporters. “Our backs continue to be against the wall. We have to continue to fight, continue to battle. We’ve done some good things the last few weeks, but that doesn’t matter now.”

Wide receiver Cole Beasley (foot) and left tackle Tyron Smith (stinger) are both expected to play, though Smith is listed as questionable.

The Cowboys beat the Eagles 27-20 in Philadelphia in Week 10.

—Field Level Media