Eagles acquire Lions WR Tate for third-rounder

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a third-round pick on Tuesday, both teams announced.

Oct 7, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) reacts after making a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!!” Tate tweeted.

Tate, 30, has 44 catches for 517 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. He is in the final year of a five-year free agent contract he signed in March of 2014.

Tate posted 416 catches for 4,741 yards and 22 scores in 71 games across four and a half seasons with the Lions, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014.

“On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to sincerely thank Golden for his countless contributions to our team during his time as a Detroit Lion,” general manager Bob Quinn said in a statement. “For more than four years Golden displayed an unwavering commitment to not only his coaches and teammates, but also the City of Detroit. The impact he made on and off the field set an example for our team and serves as a testament to his character.

“We wish Golden and his family the very best in the next step of his career.”

The Eagles’ receiving corps has been thinned by injuries this year, with both Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins on injured reserve after Alshon Jeffery missed the first three games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Tate is due about $3.7 million in salary over the remainder of the season and will be able to hit free agency in March. He has topped 90 catches in each of the past four seasons and gone over 1,000 yards in three of them.

The move will mean more work for second-year Lions wideout Kenny Golladay, who has moved into the starting lineup and received more snaps (88.2 percent) than Tate (79.4 percent) this season.

Golladay, who turns 25 on Saturday, has 30 grabs for 477 yards and three scores, already meeting or surpassing his totals from his rookie season.

ESPN reports the Lions also restructured the contract of wideout Marvin Jones to open up $2.2 million in cap space.

It’s the second consecutive year in which the Eagles have acquired a former Pro Bowler before the trade deadline. Last year, they sent a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi.

To make room for Tate on the roster, Philadelphia released undrafted rookie defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

The 24-year-old has been on and off the Eagles’ roster this season, most recently being elevated from the practice squad on Oct. 19. He has a half-sack and one tackle in six games this season.

—Field Level Media