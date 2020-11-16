Eagles back to prohibiting fans at home games

The Philadelphia Eagles will reverse course and prohibit fans from attending home games at Lincoln Financial Field moving forward.

The change was implemented because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia area. The Eagles have three more regular-season games remaining on their home schedule, starting with a Monday night game on Nov. 30 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles did not allow fans into their first two games: Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Rams (a 37-19 defeat) and Sept. 27 against the Cincinnati Bengals (a 23-23 tie).

The team then had a maximum capacity of 7,500 for home games against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The 7,500 total included players, coaches, staff and media.

--Field Level Media