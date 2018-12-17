Eagles QB Foles to start vs. Texans

Nick Foles will make another start for the Philadelphia Eagles after leading an upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, coach Doug Pederson announced Monday.

Dec 16, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz remains out with a back injury but will not yet be placed on injured reserve, Pederson said of the Eagles’ approach to Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

“It will be Nick,” Pederson told the media during his Monday news conference. “Where Carson is health-wise and just another week of rest for Carson will help him. So we made the decision to go forward with Nick. We will not put Carson on IR.”

Wentz has a fractured vertebra that might require three months of rest to fully heal.

Foles finished 24 of 31 for 270 yards and an interception as the Eagles put up 30 points in a game for just the second time this season.

“After the Cowboys game, (offensive coordinator) Mike Groh and I got together and kind of wanted to condense the plan a little bit for the guys,” Pederson added. “We just kind of wanted to get back to the basics a little bit. We wanted to put together a game plan that would be conducive to anybody (starting). ... As we went through the week, we gave Nick every opportunity to comment on the game plan — things he did or didn’t like — just like we would with Carson. He felt comfortable with it. Didn’t have to change much of anything.”

Foles could play his way into a healthy salary bonus and steer the Eagles into the playoffs, which seemed improbable sitting at 6-7 and facing the Rams in prime time less than 24 hours ago.

But Foles got the Eagles another huge win, and at 7-7, could also fatten his wallet.

The Super Bowl MVP’s restructured contract includes a clause that pays him an extra $250,000 for every game in which he plays at least 33 percent of the snaps, and another $250,000 if the Eagles win that game.

—Field Level Media