August 18, 2018 / 2:36 PM / a few seconds ago

Report: Tests show Foles' shoulder injury is minor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles a shoulder injury suffered Thursday is minor and won’t require a prolonged recovery, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 16, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Foles was diagnosed with a strained right shoulder in the Eagles’ 37-20 preseason loss at the New England Patriots.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 26, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) during training camp at NovaCare Complex. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

“#Eagles QB Nick Foles was optimistic and confident that his shoulder injury last night was a minor one... and it is. Source said after tests that’s he’s ok. Don’t expect any prolonged recovery,” tweeted Rapoport.

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Foles was hit by Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn. Foles grabbed his throwing arm as he fell to the ground. He didn’t return and was taken for evaluation.

Nate Sudfield replaced Foles, throwing for three touchdowns and 312 yards in a 22-for-39 performance.

Field Level Media

