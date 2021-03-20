Eagles sign ex-Vikings S Anthony Harris to one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Dec 23, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Anthony Harris (41) celebrates during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles announced the signing Saturday of former Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris to a one-year deal.

Multiple outlets reported the deal is worth $5 million.

Harris started all 16 games in 2020 and set a career high with 104 tackles.

Undrafted out of Virginia in 2015, Harris has registered nine interceptions, 28 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and 284 combined tackles in 81 games (47 starts) with Minnesota. He shared the NFL lead with six picks in 2019.

Former Eagles safety Jalen Mills signed a reported four-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots earlier this week.

--Field Level Media