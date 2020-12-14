Pederson not ready to name Eagles' starting QB

FILE PHOTO: Dec 6, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson gestures in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles coach Doug Pederson plans to review film of rookie Jalen Hurts leading Philadelphia to a win over the New Orleans Saints before naming a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Hurts and the Eagles beat the Saints 24-21 in an upset victory fueled by the young quarterback rushing for 106 yards on 18 carries.

“I’m going to take a look at (film). I’m going to look at a lot of different things before I make that determination this week,” Pederson said on 94.1 WIP radio in Philadelphia on Monday.

The Eagles (4-8-1) had lost four games in a row before Pederson made the decision to start Hurts over Carson Wentz. The Eagles are 1 1/2 games behind the Washington Football Team in the NFC East.

Philadelphia is 28th in the NFL in passing yards (199.8 per game) and 26th in points (21.3 per game).

Hurts is expected to get another start. The 2020 second-round draft pick became the fifth Eagles quarterback to rush for 100 yards and his only turnover was late in the fourth quarter, when the ball was batted out of his hands.

“Going back and watching it this morning, there were some really, really good plays. He played well,” Pederson said. “He managed the team. He did everything we asked him to do. He played smart, he played physical with the run.”

--Field Level Media