Eagles wide receiver Jeffery ill, Week 4 return in doubt

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was set to return this week, but an illness throws his comeback from shoulder surgery into doubt.

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) reacts after a catch against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jeffery was cleared for contact on Wednesday and impressed coach Doug Pederson enough that he was upgraded to questionable for Week 4 at Tennessee. But he didn’t practice Thursday and was out again Friday.

Pederson said Jeffery has a “virus” expected to be a “24-, 48-hour deal.”

Jeffery had offseason shoulder surgery and has yet to play in 2018. Pederson did not commit to Jeffery playing Sunday when the Eagles travel to take on the Titans.

Jeffery, 28, sustained the shoulder injury during training camp in 2017 but played the entire season through the pain. He had 57 catches for 789 yards with nine touchdowns.

Despite the injury, the Eagles signed him to a four-year, $52 million contract extension in December.

He has been practicing on a limited basis for two weeks.

Jeffery’s return means the Eagles are getting close to playing at full strength for the first time this season. Quarterback Carson Wentz returned in Week 3 from knee surgery, and Pederson said Monday that running backs Jay Ajayi (back) should play.

Pederson also said on Friday that running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) isn’t ready to go this week.

—Field Level Media