Eagles DE Long ponders retirement

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) reacts after a loss to the New Orleans Saints in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won 20-14. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will be 34 when next season begins.

Whether he’ll still be suiting up at that point is in question, however.

Long considered retirement last offseason after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, but ultimately came back for his 11th NFL season.

“I’m literally just kind of sitting back and seeing what the Eagles do and who they bring in or don’t bring in and how deep that room gets,” Long said on the Marks & Reese radio show Friday. “But I’d still love to play. But at the end of the day at 33, I could go either way.”

Long is coming into the final year of his contract, which would pay $3.5 million.

A starter for nearly all of his first eight seasons with St. Louis after being selected with the second overall pick in 2008, Long has settled in to a reserve role with the Eagles. Still, he’s forced six fumbles, made 11.5 sacks and registered 51 tackles in two seasons with Philadelphia, never missing a game.

—Field Level Media