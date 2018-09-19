Eagles WR Matthews returns on one-year deal

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews rejoined the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, just over a year after he was traded by the team to the Buffalo Bills.

Oct 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (87) catches a touchdown pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles placed Mike Wallace on injured reserve and are entering Week 3 without their top wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery, who is recovering from February shoulder surgery.

Matthews was traded to the Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby before the 2017 season began and spent the offseason and training camp with the New England Patriots. Matthews reached an injury settlement with the Patriots in August but passed his physical on Tuesday with the Eagles.

A second-round pick in 2014, Matthews is good friends with quarterback Carson Wentz and should be back up to speed in the Philadelphia offense quickly.

According to NFL Network, Philadelphia also considered bringing back another former Eagles’ receiver, Jeremy Maclin.

