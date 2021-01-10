Report: Doug Pederson's future uncertain in Philadelphia

FILE PHOTO: Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is set to meet with team owner Jeffrey Lurie again this week to discuss his future, ESPN reported Sunday.

Despite missing the playoffs, Pederson had expressed confidence he’d return to coach the Eagles in 2021. But ESPN said Pederson’s scheduled meeting last Tuesday with Lurie “did not go well.”

Lurie reportedly has concerns that include Pederson’s plan to fix an offense that underperformed in 2020, the future at the quarterback position and the makeup of the coaching staff. The contracts of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello and senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg expired, and they will not be returning.

The Eagles’ offense ranked 24th in the NFL in yards per game (334.6), 26th in scoring (20.9 points) and 28th in passing yards (207.9). Pederson removed Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback after 12 games and replaced him with rookie Jalen Hurts.

Pederson led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl win in franchise history after the 2017 season, and he has a record of 42-37-1 in five seasons with the Eagles. Since the win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, however, the Eagles are 22-25-1.

Before the season-ending loss to the Washington Football Team that featured questionable coaching moves, Pederson said that he was sure he’d be back.

“I feel fully confident to be the head coach of the Eagles in 2021,” Pederson said. “The thing I’m most proud of this football team, we have been in the postseason three of the last five years since I’ve been here and that’s pretty good.”

--Field Level Media