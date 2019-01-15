Eagles coach Pederson: ‘Wentz is the QB going forward’

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson didn’t waste any time putting an end to speculation about the team’s quarterback situation next year, saying Tuesday that “Carson Wentz is the quarterback going forward.”

FILE PHOTO: Dec 23, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) and quarterback Carson Wentz (back) embrace after defeating the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Pederson and Eagles vice president of football operations Howie Roseman held a news conference amid rampant speculation about the status of backup Nick Foles, last year’s Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who led the team to the playoffs again this season in place of the injured Wentz.

“Carson Wentz is the quarterback going forward,” Pederson said Tuesday. “And in Nick’s case, listen, we’d love to have everybody back throughout the roster, but as I’ve said many times, it’s not about one guy, it’s about the team, and we’re going to do what’s best for the team.”

Foles, 29, said Monday that he “would love to lead a team” as a starter next season. The Eagles hold a $20 million option on Foles for 2019 but the quarterback can buy it out for $2 million to become a free agent, barring a franchise tag.

“We would love to keep Nick Foles,” Roseman said Tuesday. “You talk about a guy we drafted here and we’ve grown incredibly close with. I don’t know a team that wouldn’t want to have Nick Foles on their roster. Certainly as we go into the substance of those discussions, we haven’t had them yet, but there’s no question we love having Nick Foles as an Eagle in Philadelphia and we’d love to keep him.”

Foles took over last year after Wentz tore his ACL and LCL, leading the team to the Super Bowl title against the New England Patriots. Foles took over again this season after it was discovered that Wentz had a stress fracture in his back.

The Eagles qualified for the postseason as an NFC wild card, defeated the Bears in Chicago before being eliminated by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

“We have a lot of confidence in Carson and his ability to be our quarterback and to hopefully be a 19-game starter when we look at the season and what we’re trying to do,” Roseman said.

Foles turns 30 on Sunday.

—Field Level Media