Eagles QB Wentz out Thursday, aiming for September 6 opener

Carson Wentz continues to ramp up football activity in practice, but the Philadelphia Eagles are not ready for expose their franchise quarterback in exhibition games.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 9, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (R) and quarterback Nick Foles (L) before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz, recovering from December surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL, participated in 11-on-11 drills on Sunday and was again part of workouts Monday. But Wentz said he won’t be on the field this week against the Cleveland Browns for the third, and typically most important, preseason game of the summer for the Eagles.

Wentz said “I feel really good where I’m at” but stuck with his assessment last week that it will be “close” whether he is cleared for the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6.

Wentz and Nick Foles are splitting first-team reps with the full offense in team drills. Foles, who has been slowed by a right shoulder issue, is not limited. Wentz, however, has not yet been cleared for contact.

“The final hurdle, which will not be my decision, will be being cleared for contact,” Wentz said. “I feel good. I mean, I think you guys kind of see me out there. I have no hesitation in the pocket when guys are around me, those things. I feel really good. But it’s going to come down if they feel confident in contact, and when that is I can’t say yet.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh said Monday that the Eagles will not place any limitations on Wentz once he’s given the green light. For that reason, the team remains cautious.

“If he’s cleared he’s cleared,’’ Groh said. “It’s not like, ‘You’re cleared, but ...”

With Wentz out, third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld will get another long look this week. Sudfeld threw three touchdowns and had 312 passing yards against the New England Patriots last week.

