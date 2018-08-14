Eagles QB Wentz uncertain he'll play Week 1

Carson Wentz plans to play Week 1, but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback sounded less certain of his status for the regular-season opener on Tuesday.

Aug 9, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz is working only in “controlled environment” drills during preseason practice after participating in team drills to start training camp. He’s recovering from a season-ending knee injury and surgery in December.

“I would love to be out there,” Wentz told WIP Radio in Philadelphia on Tuesday. “That’s been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It’s going to be close. It’s going to be close. I’m still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it’s not just my decision. There’s coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I’m at and time will tell here.”

The Eagles open the regular season Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, but a nine-day prep period for Week 2 at Tampa Bay (Sept. 16) might lead the Eagles to err on the side of caution with their 2017 MVP candidate.

Wentz could see his workload dialed up at any time, according to coach Doug Pederson, but medical personnel will drive the plan going forward. Backup quarterback Nick Foles, who replaced Wentz last December and guided the Eagles to the Super Bowl, is getting back into the mix after being bothered by neck and shoulder soreness last week.

Wentz might not participate in a preseason game — clearly not a controlled environment — but has likely been involved enough to run the first team with minimal adjustment.

“My knee feels really good,” Wentz said. “Rehab and everything has been going great. Every day it feels a little better out there. I really like where I’m at so it’s just a be patient thing.”

Foles, 29, missed a week of practice, but the Eagles indicated his injury is unrelated to the elbow issue that hindered him early in the 2017 season.

—Field Level Media