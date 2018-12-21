Pederson stands by Wentz as Eagles' QB of future

Dec 9, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

While quarterback Nick Foles tries to guide the Philadelphia Eagles back to the playoffs, coach Doug Pederson assured reporters on Friday that injured starter Carson Wentz remains the franchise quarterback.

“I can stand here and say that Carson is our quarterback,” Pederson said. “He’s our quarterback in the future. That’s why we drafted him. It’s also why we have Nick here as a backup, as a veteran player to - I don’t want to say bail us out, but to come in and execute the offense. I think we just continue to reconfirm that with Carson and let him know that.”

Wentz, who turns 26 next week, remains out with a fractured vertebra that might require three months of rest to fully heal, though he has not yet been placed on injured reserve.

Foles, who replaced Wentz late last season and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl championship, finished 24 of 31 for 270 yards and an interception as the Eagles put up 30 points in a game for just the second time this season in an upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

He will start again this week against the Houston Texans.

Foles, 30, could play his way into a healthy salary bonus and steer the Eagles into the playoffs, which seemed improbable sitting at 6-7 before beating the Rams.

The Super Bowl MVP’s restructured contract includes a clause that pays him an extra $250,000 for every game in which he plays at least 33 percent of the snaps, and another $250,000 if the Eagles win that game.

The Eagles (7-7) trail the Dallas Cowboys (8-6) in the NFC East race as they prepare to host the Texans (10-4) on Sunday.

—Field Level Media