Report: Eagles QB Wentz has fractured vertebra

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured vertebra in his back that may keep him out of Sunday’s game, multiple outlets are reporting.

Dec 9, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz underwent an MRI exam and other tests on Thursday to discover the source of his discomfort and soreness. A CT scan on Wednesday had come back inconclusive, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Eagles are in the process of determining the risk of Wentz continuing to play this season. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wentz will not require surgery.

Wentz did not practice Wednesday and it appears he will miss Thursday’s practice, as well, as he wasn’t suited up for the start of it.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday that Wentz had “a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness.”

Pederson said he would not make a decision on Wentz’s status until after the further tests were done.

“Again, we’re going to focus on today, get through today, and see where he’s at the end of the day,” Pederson said on Wednesday.

The Eagles travel to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Rapoport reported Wentz is not likely to play Sunday and may not play again in 2018 as the team continues to gather information on his health.

Without Wentz, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would take over for the Eagles (6-7). Foles started the first two games of the season as Wentz recovered from ACL surgery. He completed 65.9 percent of his passes with one touchdown and one interception in the Eagles’ 1-1 start.

Wentz has passed for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions this season. He was sharp during Sunday’s 29-23 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

—Field Level Media