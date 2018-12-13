Report: Eagles QB Wentz to have MRI

Dec 9, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo an MRI on his back Thursday to help diagnose the discomfort and soreness that may keep him out of Sunday’s game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Wentz had a scan done on his back Wednesday, the results of which came back inconclusive, Schefter tweeted.

Wentz did not practice Wednesday, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he would not make a decision on Wentz’s status until further tests were done.

“Again, we’re going to focus on today, get through today, and see where he’s at at the end of the day,” Pederson said Wednesday.

The Eagles travel to play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wentz is not likely to play Sunday and may not play again in 2018 as the team continues to gather information on his health.

Without Wentz, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would take over for the 6-7 Eagles. Foles started the first two games of the season as Wentz recovered from ACL surgery. He completed 65 percent of his passes with one touchdown and one interception in the Eagles’ 1-1 start.

—Field Level Media