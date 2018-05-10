Eagles sign running back Jones, lock up draft class

The Philadelphia Eagles added some backfield depth Wednesday, or maybe even got a steal, after signing running back Matt Jones to a two-year deal.

File photo: Aug 27, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones (31) carries the ball as offensive guard Kyle Kalis (67) blocks against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jones, a third-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2015, spent last season bouncing up and down from the practice squad to the team roster with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played in five games, rushing for 14 yards on five carries.

Fumble issues wore out his welcome in Washington after two seasons, where he coughed up the ball eight times, losing six of them. His best year came as a rookie when he rushed for 490 yards on 144 carries and three touchdowns and added 19 receptions, 340 yards and a TD through the air.

Jones may have an uphill climb to make the Eagles with Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey already loading up the roster, but Jones is bigger and stronger than all of them and has shown enough speed to be a feature back.

In other moves, the Eagles waived two-year veteran wide receiver Dom Williams, who has never played in an NFL game, and also signed its entire 2018 draft class.

Second-round pick (No. 49 overall) Dallas Goedert was the defending Super Bowl champ’s first pick in this year’s draft and led the signings Wednesday. The tight end from South Dakota State was a two-time FCS All-American and two-time Walter Payton Award nominee.

Other draftees signed were cornerback Avonte Maddox (No. 125), defensive end Josh Sweat (150th), tackle Matt Pryor (206th) and tackle Jordan Mailata (233rd).

—Field Level Media