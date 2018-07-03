Authorities intercept shipment of phony Super Bowl rings

Federal authorities revealed Tuesday that they intercepted a shipment of 108 phony replica Super Bowl rings from many teams, including the recently crowned Philadelphia Eagles.

A Seattle Seahawks fan shows off a replica Super Bowl ring while awaiting the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the New England Patriots outside of the stadium in Glendale, Arizona February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection officials found the rings in an express consignment parcel that arrived June 18 from Hong Kong.

Officials said the parcel was marked as “alloy rings.”

Trade enforcement officers detected poor craftsmanship and decided to detain the rings and took steps to see if the rings were authentic.

But the NFL, the trademark holder, informed customs officials that the rings were phony.

Officials said an authorized replica of a Super Bowl ring can cost approximately $10,000, but counterfeit ones sell for about $25 on the Internet.

There was no immediate word on how many of the seized replicas involved the Eagles.

—Field Level Media