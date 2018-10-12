Steelers' Watt fined $20,054 for hit on Ryan

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt $20,054 for a hit on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in Week 5, according to ESPN.

Oct 7, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) gestures while talking to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 41-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The league office instructed the Steelers to take the fine out of Watt’s paycheck if he does not appeal.

Oct 7, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 41-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The fine was levied two days after Watt was named the AFC defensive player of the week for the second time this season. He had three sacks among his eight tackles to go with a forced fumble in the victory over the Falcons, but was also flagged for a controversial roughing the passer penalty.

Watt, who also had three sacks in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, is tied for the league lead with six with brother J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Geno Atkins.

—Field Level Media