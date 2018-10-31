Trade deadline passes, RB Bell remains no-show

FILE PHOTO: Jan 14, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Le’Veon Bell did not report to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday morning, the day after the NFL trade deadline passed.

Bell now has two weeks to report and still be eligible to play this season. The hard deadline to report is Nov. 13.

The latest benchmark date when many speculated Bell might show up without the All-Pro reporting on Tuesday creates doubt about his future with the team. The Steelers began meetings Wednesday with no sign of Bell, meaning running back James Conner remains the primary back in Pittsburgh. He had 212 yards from scrimmage on Sunday and has at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games.

Bell would have been required to report Tuesday and sign his one-year franchise tender with the Steelers in order to be traded. The league trade deadline was 4 p.m. ET.

Since he didn’t join the team and remains a holdout, Bell cannot be traded. If he does report, he can only play for the Steelers unless they rescind the franchise tag.

Bell has already forfeited more than $7 million in potential salary this season.

No active NFL running back earns more than $6.3 million in salary — LeSean McCoy is being paid that amount by the Bills — in 2018.

—Field Level Media