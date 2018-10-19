Holdout Steelers RB Bell supports teammates from afar

Le’Veon Bell likely has more than a few detractors in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Heinz Field. The Steelers won the game, 25-13.

However, in the locker room, and specifically when it comes to fellow running back James Conner, the sentiment is pro-Bell.

The veteran running back has not reported to the team this season as he seeks a more lucrative contract — a demand the Steelers have not yet been willing to meet.

Conner, the replacement starter, said Bell sends him supportive text messages during games and frequently reaches out to wish him well.

“Any time I do something good on the field, I always come back to the locker room to a text from him saying ‘good game’ or ‘nice move right there,’” Conner told the TV network FS1. “Me and Le’Veon are super cool. He’s a great person. With him holding out, people are going to call him selfish, but that’s not the case at all. This is business, and that’s my guy.”

Conner, 23, has rushed for 453 yards and seven touchdowns in six games (five starts). He is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Bell, 26, has topped 1,000 yards three times in five seasons with Pittsburgh. He averaged 4.0 yards per carry last season as he compiled 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 85 passes for 655 yards and two scores in 2017.

