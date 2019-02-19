Steelers split: Brown, Rooney agree to part ways

After meeting with team president Art Rooney II on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown announced on Twitter that both sides have decided to part ways.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

“Had a great meeting with Mr.Rooney today we discussed a lot of things and we cleared the air on several issues! We both agreed that it is time to move on but I’ll always have appreciation and gratitude toward the Rooney family and @steelers organization! #CallGod #Boomin,” Brown tweeted.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus and Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and vice president Omar Kahn joined the meeting.

“Everyone agreed the trade will be for the best,” a source told Schefter.

Brown also posted an Instagram video directed at NFL teams interested in acquiring his services, saying he won’t play without guaranteed money.

“If your squad out there want to win and your squad want a hungry wide receiver who’s the best in the whole world, someone hit my phone,” Brown said into his phone camera while working out on an elliptical trainer. “Tell them I ain’t doing no unguarantees. I ain’t even gonna play myself no more for this NFL, you heard.”

Brown, 30, is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17. Pittsburgh can avoid payment by releasing or trading the seven-time Pro Bowl selection before that date.

He has three years remaining on a five-year, $72.7 million contract extension that he signed before the 2017 season.

Brown has requested a trade, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers have not granted his agent permission to speak with other teams. All business will run through Colbert on Steelers terms, according to NFL Network.

—Field Level Media