Police report: Steelers' Brown pushed woman to ground

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown allegedly pushed the mother of his daughter to the ground last month in Florida, according to a police incident report obtained Wednesday by ESPN.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) looks on during warm-ups before the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Brown has been ruled out of the game due to injury. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports - 11918974

The alleged incident took place Jan. 17 in Hollywood, Fla., when the woman dropped off their child at Brown’s residence and asked to be reimbursed for the girl’s hair appointment.

The report states that after the woman positioned herself on the threshold so Brown couldn’t close his door, he asked her to leave. He later used both hands to push her to the ground, according to the Hollywood Police Department incident report.

The woman told police her wrist was injured in the fall, and police said she showed them “an abrasion with some scabbing.”

The woman did not press charges and Brown was not arrested. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the complainant later asked for her report to be withdrawn when informed that Brown could be arrested for battery.

The case is still under review by the police department, according to ESPN.

The NFL has confirmed that it is looking into the matter.

Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, released a lengthy statement Wednesday.

“The closed police report proves that Antonio Brown did absolutely nothing wrong, as insinuated by the recent headlines. Unfortunately, the media alluded wrongdoing on the part of my client in a ‘domestic dispute’ when in fact no wrongdoing ever occurred on his part.

“The complainant, who is the mother of Mr. Brown’s child, acknowledged that she refused to leave Mr. Brown’s property after being asked and further refused to leave the doorway of his personal residence. The complainant did not want to provide a statement or press charges, and asked to retract her report after it was made.”

Heitner said Brown will be seeking full custody of his daughter because of the incident.

—Field Level Media