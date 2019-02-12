Steelers' Brown found guilty of reckless driving

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown was found guilty of reckless driving on Tuesday after failing to show up for his trial, multiple Pittsburgh media outlets reported.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) looks on during warm-ups before the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Brown has been ruled out of the game due to injury. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports - 11918974

Police cited Brown for driving a black Porsche in excess of 100 mph through Ross Township, Pa., on Nov. 8, which was the morning of the Steelers’ game against the Carolina Panthers.

Reckless driving convictions in Pennsylvania carry maximum penalties of 90 days in jail, a $200 fine and a six-month license suspension.

An attorney for Brown left the courtroom without comment, according to WPXI.

It’s the latest in a headline-producing few months for Brown, on and off the field.

Brown allegedly pushed the mother of his daughter to the ground last month in Hollywood, Fla., according to a police incident report. The woman did not press charges and Brown was not arrested.

It also came out that Brown was hit was hit with two lawsuits in October for an incident that allegedly occured at his South Florida high-rise last April.

Brown was accused of yelling at security and throwing furniture from his balcony, upset over $80,000 and a gun he reported missing. Brown accused building security of being behind the alleged theft, according to police reports.

Brown was not charged in that incident either and has expressed his innocence.

One lawsuit claims that Brown just missed hitting a 22-month-old boy with the furniture.

Brown, a four-time All-Pro, is embroiled in a dispute with the Steelers, who openly have discussed the possibility of trading him.

Brown has three years remaining on a five-year, $72.7 million contract extension that he signed before the 2017 campaign. He has surpassed 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past six seasons, and in 2018 he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns.

