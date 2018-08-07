FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 4:58 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Steelers wide receiver Brown approaching full speed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown participated in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice but will not play Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason opener for both teams.

Jul 27, 2018; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) gives a thumbs-up during training camp at St. Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Mike Tomlin ruled Brown out for Thursday night, but said Brown would resume full football activities after Week 1 of the preseason. Tomlin said Brown’s minor quad strain is behind him.

Brown missed five days with the injury.

Brown, who turned 30 in July, has missed a total of three regular-season games over the past five seasons, and all three came late in the year after the Steelers had clinched a playoff spot. He missed one playoff game in that span — a divisional-round defeat to the Denver Broncos in January 2016 — due to a concussion.

After leading the NFL in receiving yards in just 14 games last season, Brown recorded his fourth consecutive first-team All-Pro nod and fifth straight Pro Bowl appearance.

He has averaged 116.4 catches for 1,569.6 yards and 10.4 touchdowns per season over the past five years.

—Field Level Media

