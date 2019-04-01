Steelers release veteran S Burnett

FILE PHOTO: Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett reacts after getting an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during their second half of a NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin December 2, 2012. Packers defeated the Vikings 23-14. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of veteran safety Morgan Burnett on Monday.

Burnett, 30, played in 11 games in his only season with Pittsburgh in 2018, finishing with 30 tackles, six passes defensed and no interceptions.

He signed a three-year, $14.4 million contract with the Steelers in March 2018. He would have counted $6.5 million against the 2019 salary cap, but Pittsburgh saves $3.6 million by releasing him.

Burnett reportedly didn’t like his role as a dime linebacker in Pittsburgh and had asked to be released from his contract in January. The Steelers tried unsuccessfully to find a trade partner before ultimately granting his request.

A third-round pick in 2010, Burnett played his first eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has appeared in 113 games (104 starts) with nine interceptions, 7.5 sacks and 747 tackles.

