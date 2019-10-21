Steelers LB Chickillo arrested: Report

FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Details surrounding the alleged incident were unclear, though the newspaper reported the arrest occurred in southern Pennsylvania. It added Chickillo, 26, was arraigned before 8 a.m. ET Sunday, released on bond and scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing later this month.

WTAE reported Chickillo was arrested following an altercation with his girlfriend. If the report is accurate, it’s possible the NFL could put Chickillo on the commissioner’s exempt list, which often occurs with players involved in domestic violence cases.

A Steelers spokesperson released a statement saying, “We are aware of an incident involving Anthony Chickillo last night and are still gathering information. Until we have further details we will not provide any further comments.”

The Steelers (2-4) were on a bye this weekend and will play host to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28.

Chickillo, a sixth-round draft pick in 2015 out of Miami (Fla.), signed a two-year, $8 million contract before the season. A foot injury has limited him to three games this season, in which he has three assisted tackles and 0.5 sacks.

—Field Level Media