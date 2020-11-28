Report: Steelers place RB Conner on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported on Saturday afternoon.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs with the ball during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Conner and an unidentified assistant coach each tested positive for the coronavirus, NFL Network reported earlier in the day. Per the report, Conner is awaiting a second test on Sunday to confirm the results.

The 25-year-old Conner is a cancer survivor -- a group that the medical community has said could be at increased risk for complications from the virus.

Conner leads the Steelers in carries (145), rushing yards (645) and rushing touchdowns (five). He also has 25 catches for 145 yards.

The news comes on the heels of the Steelers placing defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

It also comes after the NFL moved the initially scheduled game between the Steelers (10-0) and the visiting Baltimore Ravens (6-4) from Thursday night to Sunday afternoon to now Tuesday night. NBC will televise the game, set for 8 p.m. ET.

The moves have been necessitated because of an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Ravens.

If this game occurs as now planned on Tuesday, the NFL will move the Ravens’ Week 13 game as well.

“Should the game be played on Tuesday, the Week 13 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens game, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 3, will be moved to Monday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon,” the league said in a statement.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

The Steelers remain set to host the Washington Football Team in Week 13 on Dec. 6.

The Steelers earlier saw their game against the Tennessee Titans rescheduled because of an outbreak affecting the Tennessee team. That moved forced the Steelers to have a Week 4 bye and gave them games in 13 straight weeks to end the season. Pittsburgh hoped to play on Thanksgiving to have the weekend off.

--Field Level Media