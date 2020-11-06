Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Sports News

Steelers, Tomlin fined $350K over masks: report

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The NFL fined the Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin a total of $350,000 for mask violations during Sunday’s win against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported Friday.

The team was fined $250,000 and Tomlin was fined $100,000 for failing to properly follow the league’s COVID-19 protocols, per the report.

Tomlin was wearing a neck gaiter in Baltimore but was seen several times with it pulled down below his face during the unbeaten Steelers’ 28-24 victory.

The league issued the same penalties to five teams and coaches earlier this season.

Field Level Media

